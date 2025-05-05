Chinese Communist Party Officials and Others Funneled Donations to UC Berkeley

Members of the Chinese Communist Party, a blacklisted Chinese research university, and Chinese state-owned enterprises have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to University of California, Berkeley, according to records obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

The Free Beacon combed through donor records obtained via a California public information request and found that, in 2023:

The University of Science and Technology of China gave Berkeley $60,000 for its chemistry program in 2023.

Vincent Cheung Sai Sing, a longtime member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference for Shanghai City, donated $336,000 to Berkley for its "research units."

GS Charity Foundation, the charitable arm of the Glorious Sun Group, gave $160,000 to the university for international studies research.

Additionally, Duane Ziping Kuang, the founding managing partner of China-based venture capital firm Qiming Venture Partners, gave $75,000 to Berkeley's business school and, in 2022, Syngenta, a Chinese state-owned company, donated $21,000 to Berkeley's Rausser College of Natural Resources.

The report comes a week after the Trump administration launched an investigation into UC Berkeley's funding from foreign sources.

The investigation revives criticism from several years ago about the university's partnership with China's Tsinghua University. It comes after President Donald Trump earlier this week signed a series of executive orders focused on universities that he views as liberal adversaries to his political agenda.

One order called for harder enforcement of Section 117, a federal law requiring colleges to disclose foreign gifts and contracts valued at $250,000 or more.