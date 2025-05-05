WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: uc berkeley | china | donations | trump administration | investigation | ccp

Chinese Communist Party Officials and Others Funneled Donations to UC Berkeley

By    |   Monday, 05 May 2025 07:33 PM EDT

Members of the Chinese Communist Party, a blacklisted Chinese research university, and Chinese state-owned enterprises have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to University of California, Berkeley, according to records obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

The Free Beacon combed through donor records obtained via a California public information request and found that, in 2023:

  • The University of Science and Technology of China gave Berkeley $60,000 for its chemistry program in 2023.
  • Vincent Cheung Sai Sing, a longtime member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference for Shanghai City, donated $336,000 to Berkley for its "research units."
  • GS Charity Foundation, the charitable arm of the Glorious Sun Group, gave $160,000 to the university for international studies research.

Additionally, Duane Ziping Kuang, the founding managing partner of China-based venture capital firm Qiming Venture Partners, gave $75,000 to Berkeley's business school and, in 2022, Syngenta, a Chinese state-owned company, donated $21,000 to Berkeley's Rausser College of Natural Resources.

The report comes a week after the Trump administration launched an investigation into UC Berkeley's funding from foreign sources.

The investigation revives criticism from several years ago about the university's partnership with China's Tsinghua University. It comes after President Donald Trump earlier this week signed a series of executive orders focused on universities that he views as liberal adversaries to his political agenda.

One order called for harder enforcement of Section 117, a federal law requiring colleges to disclose foreign gifts and contracts valued at $250,000 or more.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Members of the Chinese Communist Party, a blacklisted Chinese research university, and Chinese state-owned enterprises have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to University of California, Berkeley, according to the Washington Free Beacon.
uc berkeley, china, donations, trump administration, investigation, ccp
249
2025-33-05
Monday, 05 May 2025 07:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved