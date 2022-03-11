×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: uber

Uber to Roll Out Fuel Surcharge in US as Gas Soars

Uber to Roll Out Fuel Surcharge in US as Gas Soars

Friday, 11 March 2022 05:34 PM

Uber Technologies Inc. said on Friday U.S. customers, excluding New York City, will have to pay a fuel surcharge from Wednesday as the ride-hailing firm tries to address concerns of drivers and couriers hit by record high gasoline prices.

Customers will have to pay a surcharge fee of either 45 cents or 55 cents on each Uber trip and 35 cents or 45 cents on each Uber Eats order, depending on their location. The money charged will go directly to the workers, Uber said.

The surcharge will last for at least 60 days after which it will make adjustments based on feedback from workers and customers.

The move comes as many Uber drivers have been protesting on social media over high gas costs that have been eating into their earnings even as the company raised its profitability outlook, with some asking if it was still worth getting behind the wheel. Western sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a major oil producer, had crippled global oil trade and could further lift gasoline prices.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Uber Technologies Inc. said on Friday U.S. customers, excluding New York City, will have to pay a fuel surcharge from Wednesday as the ride-hailing firm tries to address concerns of drivers and couriers hit by record high gasoline prices.Customers will have to pay a...
uber
174
2022-34-11
Friday, 11 March 2022 05:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved