UAW's Fain Takes Hardline on Tariffs, Collective Bargaining

The United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain drew a hardline during his interview with "Face the Nation" on Sunday, both praising the Trump administration for their issuance of tariffs on auto imports and condemning them for the executive order limiting federal agency employees from unionizing.

"So, just because we find common ground on tariffs or on trade doesn't mean that everything else goes out the window. It's despicable what happened last night," Fain told host Major Garrett of President Donald Trump's executive order. "It's despicable some of the other things that are going on. Like I said, some of our members have been detained. You know, their jobs are being threatened, and it's unacceptable."

According to The Hill, the executive order would end collective bargaining at the "Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense, the Department of State, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Treasury Department, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Science Foundation, the General Services Administration and many more."

Fain's interview ran nearly 15 minutes, the main theme of which focused on returning a quality of life back to Americans.

"The working class people in America, they want their fair share. They're not asking to be rich. They just want a decent standard of living. And again, that goes back to what we call our four core issues: you know, living wages, adequate healthcare, retirement security, and having some quality of life [rather] than just everything revolving around work," Fain said.