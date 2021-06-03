US UFO Report to Be Inconclusive; China, Russia Tech a Possibility

The upcoming U.S. government report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (aka UFOs) will only conclude the objects observed by U.S. military are not American origin, The New York Times reported Thursday.

The report due later this month will not rule out foreign or extraterrestrial origins, sources told the Times.

The only definitive conclusion offered by U.S. intelligence officials is most of the 120 UAP incidents in the past two decades in the classified report did not originate from any American military or other advanced U.S. government technology.

The report will be released to Congress by June 25, but senior Biden administration officials briefed on its contents offered some insight to the Times.

There is a concern from American intelligence and military officials that China or Russia could be experimenting with hypersonic technology.

Senior officials briefed on the report told the Times it will be unable to rule out extraterrestrial or foreign origins of the UAPs observed, mostly by the U.S. Navy and documented in American media.

The Defense Department has acknowledged an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force was established in the past few years and continues to investigate the "incursions" into restricted airspace and training ranges.

The unexplained sightings have become a hot-button issue of U.S national security.

"We do not publicly discuss the details of the UAP observations, the task force, or examinations," Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough wrote in an email to Reuters on Thursday.