Two US Troops Killed in Crash Near El Paso Border

Two U.S. service members were killed, and another was seriously injured Tuesday morning in a military vehicle crash near El Paso, Texas, while deployed in support of border operations, officials said, according to BNO News.

The incident occurred around 8:50 a.m. on New Mexico Highway 9 near mile marker 115 in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, a few miles west of El Paso, Texas. The location is a common route for military and border enforcement personnel near the Santa Teresa Border Patrol Station.

According to the Joint Task Force, the troops were deployed to support southern border operations during the crash.

According to KTSM, citing the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office and local fire officials, the incident involved a military vehicle. All three individuals were transported from the scene before first responders arrived. The Sheriff's Office later confirmed that the victims were airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The Joint Task Force later announced that two of the service members died from their injuries. The third remains in serious condition.

"The cause of the accident is under investigation," the task force said in its statement.

Highway 9, where the crash occurred, runs parallel to the U.S.-Mexico border from Santa Teresa to the New Mexico-Arizona state line. Military personnel stationed near the border frequently use the remote highway as part of their operations.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of their families.