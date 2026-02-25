WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: u.s. | tariffs | 15 percent

US Trade Chief: Some Nations Face 15% Tariffs

Wednesday, 25 February 2026 08:55 AM EST

The U.S. tariff rate for some countries will go up to 15% or higher from the newly-imposed 10%, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Wednesday, without naming any specific trading partners or other details.

"Right now, we have the 10% tariff. It'll go up to 15 (%) for some and then it may go higher for others, and I think it will be in line with the types of tariffs we've been seeing," Greer said in an interview on Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria" program.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. tariff rate for some countries will go up to 15% or higher from the newly-imposed 10%, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Wednesday, without naming any specific trading partners or other details. "Right now, we have the 10% tariff. It'll go up to 15...
u.s., tariffs, 15 percent
87
2026-55-25
Wednesday, 25 February 2026 08:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved