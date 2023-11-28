×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | saudi arabia | outer space | exploration | commercial | state department | india

US, Saudi Arabia to Cooperate in Space

Tuesday, 28 November 2023 11:48 AM EST

The United States and Saudi Arabia have agreed to work together to explore outer space, the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Tuesday, adding the effort could help boost collaboration between the two countries' commercial space industries.

Also, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the NASA plan to launch a joint remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the first quarter of next year, deputy minister for science and technology Jitendra Singh said in a statement on Tuesday.

Singh met a NASA delegation led by its administrator Bill Nelson in New Delhi, the statement said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The United States and Saudi Arabia have agreed to work together to explore outer space, the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Tuesday, adding the effort could help boost collaboration between the two countries' commercial space industries.
u.s., saudi arabia, outer space, exploration, commercial, state department, india, nasa
98
2023-48-28
Tuesday, 28 November 2023 11:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved