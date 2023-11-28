US, Saudi Arabia to Cooperate in Space

The United States and Saudi Arabia have agreed to work together to explore outer space, the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Tuesday, adding the effort could help boost collaboration between the two countries' commercial space industries.

Also, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the NASA plan to launch a joint remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the first quarter of next year, deputy minister for science and technology Jitendra Singh said in a statement on Tuesday.

Singh met a NASA delegation led by its administrator Bill Nelson in New Delhi, the statement said.