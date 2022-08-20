×
Tags: u.s. | sanctions | russia | ukraine | war | turkey

US: Russia Trying to Skirt Sanctions via Turkey

Vladimir Putin looks on
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at Belfast International Airport on June 17, 2013 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Peter Muhly/Getty Images)

Saturday, 20 August 2022 04:20 PM EDT

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Turkish Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said.

In a phone call, the two also discussed ongoing efforts to implement and enforce the sanctions against Russia, the department said in a statement.

In its own readout of the call, the Turkish finance ministry said Elitas had stressed Turkey's deep economic and political relations with both Russia and Ukraine but also assured Adeyemo that Ankara would not allow any violation of the sanctions.

"Elitas confirmed that Turkey's position has not changed regarding the current processes and sanctions, but that it would not allow the breaching of sanctions by any institution or person," the ministry said.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
