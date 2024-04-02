×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. navy | submarines | aircraft carrier | frigates | labor shortages | supply chain | pandemic

US Navy Ship Building Hit by Supply, Labor Shortages

Tuesday, 02 April 2024 06:42 PM EDT

Virginia-class submarines, an aircraft carrier and frigates being built for the U.S. Navy are now years behind schedule because of skilled labor shortages, design issues, and supply chain challenges stemming from the pandemic, the Navy said on Tuesday.

U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro in January ordered a comprehensive review to examine national and local causes of the challenges to shipbuilding with Tuesday's results showing that five classes of ships being built for the U.S. Navy were running years behind schedule.

Shipyard labor retention remains a stubborn problem long after the end of the pandemic which led to high retirement rates for older and more skilled workers, Vice Admiral James Downey told reporters at the Pentagon.

"We still have seen attrition continue in a negative direction in multiple regions, in some places its doubled from where it was at the beginning of the pandemic, in other cases it's more," Downey said.

The first ship in the new class of Frigate warships, being built at Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard in Marinette, Wisconsin, was about three years behind, as was the Virginia Class block IV submarine being built by General Dynamics and Huntington Ingalls Industries.

The Virginia block V, a related but separate design with more missile launch tubes, was two years behind, the Navy's assessment determined.

The Navy's Columbia Class submarine, capable of launching nuclear missiles, is 12-16 months behind schedule "based on current performance" by the contractors General Dynamics and Huntington.

The year-plus delay beyond a current October 2027 goal is forcing the Navy to examine extending the life of the Ohio Class of nuclear capable submarines, Navy officials told reporters at the Pentagon.

The Navy wants to maintain Columbia as a top priority because it is the launch platform for the sea-launched leg of the nuclear "triad" of nuclear-tipped weapons which also include ground-based inter-continental ballistic missiles and nuclear-capable bomber aircraft.

The Navy also said the Ford Class aircraft carrier, CVN 80, was running 18-26 months behind schedule, an estimate based on current performance. Previously it had been scheduled for delivery in 2028. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Virginia-class submarines, an aircraft carrier, and frigates being built for the U.S. Navy are now years behind schedule because of skilled labor shortages, design issues, and supply chain challenges stemming from the pandemic, the Navy said on Tuesday.
u.s. navy, submarines, aircraft carrier, frigates, labor shortages, supply chain, pandemic
344
2024-42-02
Tuesday, 02 April 2024 06:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved