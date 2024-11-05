WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | navy | contractor | fat leonard | leonard francis

Navy Contractor 'Fat Leonard' Gets 15 Years in Prison

Tuesday, 05 November 2024 07:20 PM EST

Leonard Francis, the Malaysian military contractor known as "Fat Leonard," was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday for his role in the U.S. Navy's worst ever corruption scandal.

Francis, 60, was also ordered to pay $20 million in restitution to the U.S. Navy by a federal judge in San Diego and to forfeit $35 million in ill-gotten gains, the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of California said in a statement.

Francis, who ran a military contracting company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia, out of Singapore, was arrested in 2013.

He pleaded guilty in 2015 to offering bribes to naval officers to steer work to his shipyards in Asia-Pacific ports, then overcharging the navy to the tune of $35 million.

According to court documents, Francis handed out more than $500,000 in cash bribes and provided prostitutes, first class travel, luxury hotel stays and lavish meals to naval officers, along with expensive gifts like designer handbags and watches.

Francis had been scheduled to be sentenced in September 2022, but he cut off a GPS ankle bracelet he was wearing while under house arrest and fled to Venezuela.

He was returned to the United States from Venezuela in December 2023 in a prisoner swap between the two countries.

As part of a plea agreement, Francis provided government investigators with detailed information which led to the conviction of a number of high-ranking U.S. Navy officers.

© AFP 2024


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Leonard Francis, the Malaysian military contractor known as "Fat Leonard," was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday for his role in the U.S. Navy's worst ever corruption scandal.
u.s., navy, contractor, fat leonard, leonard francis
234
2024-20-05
Tuesday, 05 November 2024 07:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved