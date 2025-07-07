Another U.S.-Made WW II Bomb Defused by Japan on Okinawa

A 275-pound U.S.-made bomb from World War II was defused Sunday by Japanese troops in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, leading to the evacuation of more than 2,300 people.

It was the latest in a number of unexploded ordinances recovered from the island of Okinawa, where the largest amphibious assault and bloodiest battle of the Pacific Theater during World War II took place.

The battle claimed the lives of more than 12,000 Americans and 100,000 Japanese, including the commanding generals on both sides. In addition, at least 100,000 civilians were either killed in combat or were ordered to commit suicide by the Japanese military.

Five members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's 101st Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit used a crane to move the shell into a hole, where they defused it, a spokeswoman with the city's Disaster Prevention and Crisis Management Division told Stars and Stripes on Monday. The operation began at 10:05 a.m. local time and lasted about 20 minutes.

The bomb removal followed two other operations to remove U.S.-made World War II-era bombs last month.

On June 21, nine members of the 101st defused and removed a 551-pound bomb from the Nakadomari district of Kumejima town, a spokesman told Stars and Stripes on Monday. Kumejima is about 70 miles west of Naha on Kume Island.

About 600 people from 300 households and other businesses were evacuated, according to Stars and Stripes. The operation began at 9 a.m. and lasted 6 ½ hours, the spokesman said.

On June 12, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force confirmed a 2-foot-long object found in waters off Ama Beach on Zamami Island was a U.S.-made bomb, a spokesman told Stars and Stripes on Monday without elaborating.

The bomb was relocated and stored in a safe place underwater until authorities decided what to do with it. Zamami consists of a group of more than 20 islands about 32 miles west of Naha.

During Operation Iceberg from April 1 to June 22, 1945, U.S. Navy warships fired almost 300,000 rounds of 5-inch or larger shells, according to the National Museum of the U.S. Navy. Fighter squadrons flew more than 40,000 sorties, dropped 8,500 tons of bombs and fired approximately 50,000 rockets.

Although the allies planned to use Okinawa as a base to attack mainland Japan, dubbed Operation Downfall, Japan surrendered unconditionally on Aug. 15, 1945, after the U.S. dropped nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.