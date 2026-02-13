F-16 Intercepts Plane in N.C. Airspace Near Air Force One

F-16 fighter aircraft intercepted a civilian plane Friday over restricted airspace above Fort Bragg, North Carolina, as Air Force One prepared to depart for Palm Beach, Florida, after remarks by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said the civilian aircraft entered the 30-mile Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) zone at about 3:35 p.m. ET.

The Daily Record of Dunn, North Carolina, reported that at 3:28 p.m., the website FlightAware showed that a 1994 Beechcraft 58 fixed-wing, multi-engine plane took off from Moore County Airport in Southern Pines.

The Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, or DVIDS, which operates under the Department of War's Defense Media Activity, reported that the military aircraft dispensed flares to alert the pilot to the airspace violation.

"The situation was resolved safely," NORAD wrote on X.

Harnett Regional Jetport director Bradley Abate told WTVD-TV in Durham, North Carolina, that the plane was en route to Johnston County Regional Airport. He said the pilot did not file a flight plan.

After the F-16 aircraft deployed the flares, Abate said the pilot was directed to land at Harnett Regional Jetport. He later flew the plane back to Moore County Airport.

DVIDS reminded general aviation pilots that checking Notices to Airmen, or NOTAMs, before each flight is required by the Federal Aviation Administration and that TFR procedures must be followed.

"If required, NORAD jets will respond to aircraft violating the TFR and take the necessary action to gain compliance, a scenario we encourage all pilots to avoid," DVIDS said.

"NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify and respond to potential threats. The identification and monitoring of the civilian aircraft demonstrate how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and control missions for the United States and Canada."

Nate Herring, lead public affairs specialist with the Secret Service, told The Daily Record that all information regarding the incident will be shared by the Air Force.