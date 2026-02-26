US Sees Negative Net Migration

In net migration reminiscent of the Great Depression era, the U.S. last year saw more people move out than move in, according to statistics.

New estimates show that net international migration — the difference between those entering and leaving the country — has plunged sharply, with projections indicating the U.S. could experience net negative migration for the first time in more than half a century.

The shift comes amid tighter immigration enforcement, economic pressures, and a growing number of Americans choosing to relocate abroad.

The U.S. recorded an estimated net loss of roughly 150,000 people in 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Immigration totals fell dramatically from a peak of nearly 6 million in 2023 to between 2.6 and 2.7 million last year.

At the same time, deportations and voluntary departures surged, with the Department of Homeland Security reporting 675,000 deportations and 2.2 million "self-deportations."

Census Bureau estimates show net international migration dropped from 2.7 million in 2024 to 1.3 million in 2025 and is projected to fall to roughly 321,000 in 2026 if trends continue.

Officials noted the decline was driven both by reduced immigration and increased emigration.

While the Trump administration has touted the numbers as proof of its promise to secure the border and restore order to the immigration system, another trend is drawing attention: more American citizens are leaving the country in record numbers.

The Journal reported that Americans are moving overseas to Europe, Latin America, and parts of Asia, citing lower healthcare costs, affordable housing, and remote work flexibility.

Portugal has seen its American population surge more than 500% since the COVID-19 pandemic, while Ireland welcomed roughly 10,000 Americans in 2025 — double the prior year.

Data from more than a dozen countries show at least 180,000 Americans relocated abroad in 2025 alone, with total estimates of Americans living overseas ranging from 4 million to 9 million.

Critics argue the exodus reflects dissatisfaction with rising costs of living and political tensions at home. Some polls suggest as many as one in five Americans would consider moving abroad if given the opportunity — double the share during the 2008 recession.

Still, administration officials counter that America continues to attract global wealth and talent.

The White House has pointed to strong economic growth and a surge in wealthy foreigners applying for high-investment residency visas.

Whether the shift represents a temporary correction after pandemic-era migration spikes or a deeper change in America's global pull remains to be seen.

But for a nation long defined as the world's top destination, the possibility of sustained net migration losses marks a historic turning point.