Border Patrol Agent Killed During High-Speed Pursuit of Migrants

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent was killed in the line of duty Wednesday morning in Mission, Texas, while reportedly being engaged in a high-speed chase to apprehend a group of illegal migrants.

Border Patrol officials have yet to publicly identify the deceased agent, other than revealing age (38) and gender (male).

However, according to various reports, the agent was the father of two children.

Also, the deceased Border Patrol agent reportedly crashed into a closed fence, while driving an all-terrain vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The Twitter account of Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) posted the following statement: "On December 7, 2022, at approximately 1:00 am, a Border Patrol agents assigned to the McAllen Station patrolling the international boundary on an all-terrain vehicle was tracking a group of subjects that illegally crossed the border when he was involved in an accident near Mission, Texas.

"He was found unresponsive by his fellow agents who immediately initiated life-saving efforts and requested EMS. The agent was taken to an area hospital by ambulance where he later passed away."

The same tweet also included a quote from Chief Ortiz: "The death of an agent who dies while securing our nation's border is a tremendous loss for our organization and our nation, our prayers are with his family and co-workers during this difficult time."

According to Breitbart News, 15 Border Patrol agents died in the line of duty in 2021.

The agency's line-of-duty death count for 2022 remains unclear at this time. Last week, the New York Post cited the National Border Patrol Council — a union which represents 18,000 Border Patrol agents — in confirming that 14 agent suicides have occurred in this calendar year.