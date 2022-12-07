×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | mexico | border | patrol | immigration | biden | police

Border Patrol Agent Killed During High-Speed Pursuit of Migrants

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt Tonight")

By    |   Wednesday, 07 December 2022 02:03 PM EST

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent was killed in the line of duty Wednesday morning in Mission, Texas, while reportedly being engaged in a high-speed chase to apprehend a group of illegal migrants.

Border Patrol officials have yet to publicly identify the deceased agent, other than revealing age (38) and gender (male).

However, according to various reports, the agent was the father of two children.

Also, the deceased Border Patrol agent reportedly crashed into a closed fence, while driving an all-terrain vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The Twitter account of Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) posted the following statement: "On December 7, 2022, at approximately 1:00 am, a Border Patrol agents assigned to the McAllen Station patrolling the international boundary on an all-terrain vehicle was tracking a group of subjects that illegally crossed the border when he was involved in an accident near Mission, Texas.

"He was found unresponsive by his fellow agents who immediately initiated life-saving efforts and requested EMS. The agent was taken to an area hospital by ambulance where he later passed away."

The same tweet also included a quote from Chief Ortiz: "The death of an agent who dies while securing our nation's border is a tremendous loss for our organization and our nation, our prayers are with his family and co-workers during this difficult time."

According to Breitbart News, 15 Border Patrol agents died in the line of duty in 2021.

The agency's line-of-duty death count for 2022 remains unclear at this time. Last week, the New York Post cited the National Border Patrol Council — a union which represents 18,000 Border Patrol agents — in confirming that 14 agent suicides have occurred in this calendar year.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent was killed in the line of duty Wednesday morning in Mission, Texas, while reportedly being engaged in a high-speed chase to apprehend a group of illegal migrants.
u.s., mexico, border, patrol, immigration, biden, police, texas
286
2022-03-07
Wednesday, 07 December 2022 02:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved