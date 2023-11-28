×
Tags: u.s. | israeli | hostages | exchange | hamas | biden administration | liz hirsh naftali

Only US Hostage Released Related to Biden Appointee

By    |   Tuesday, 28 November 2023 10:45 AM EST

The only American released so far by Hamas in their hostage exchange with Israel is related to a Biden administration appointee and prominent Democrat donor.

Abigail Edan, a 4-year-old with dual Israeli-American citizenship, was among 17 hostages released Sunday by Hamas. She's related to Liz Hirsh Naftali, whom Biden appointed to the Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad last July.

Naftali, Edan's great-aunt, previously served on Biden for President's National Finance Committee and as deputy finance chair for the Democratic National Committee.

She also was in the news this summer when it was reported she bought one of Hunter Biden's paintings through a New York art gallery.

After Edan was released, Naftali and her daughter Noa released a statement.

"We hoped and prayed today would come," the Naftalis said in a statement Sunday after Edan's release, The Washington Post reported. "There are no words to express our relief and gratitude that Abigail is safe and coming home."

Edan was abducted and taken to Gaza after seeing her mother and father shot dead in their home on Kibbutz Kfar Azza during Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre. The toddler spent her Nov. 24 birthday in captivity.

"I spoke with Abigail's family following her release, and we are working closely with our Israeli partners to ensure she gets the care and support she needs as she begins to recover from this unspeakable trauma," President Joe Biden said.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Monday said that "eight to nine" Americans continued to be held hostage by Hamas.

During an appearance Monday on Newsmax's "Newsline," Politico reporter Daniel Lippman said Biden won't see a "political reward" until all of the American hostages are released.

"The polls have been terrible for Biden and all of this, does this diplomacy help him with the American people right now? I think he can," Lippman said. "I agree … that he can point to this and saying, 'Hey, I'm getting Americans back.'

"But we're so far, we've only had one American back. There's a number of them still left in custody in Hamas jails, and so he has to get every single American back until he reaps some type of political reward."

The only male hostage released by Hamas so far is 25-year-old Roni Kriboy, who has dual Russian-Israeli citizenship.

Hamas said he was freed to show appreciation for Moscow being the only world power openly engaging the group during the war, DailyMail.com reported.

Charlie McCarthy | editorial.mccarthy@newsmax.com

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

