×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | intelligence | report | israel | hamas | benjamin netanyahu | jeopardy

US Intel Report: Netanyahu's Job 'May Be in Jeopardy'

By    |   Tuesday, 12 March 2024 10:04 AM EDT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's job "may be in jeopardy," and Israel will face armed resistance from Hamas "for years to come," according to a U.S. intelligence report released Monday.

The 40-page annual global threat assessment, from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), prefaced its statement on Netanyahu's hold on governing amid the Israel-Hamas war by saying he "has publicly stated his opposition to postwar diplomacy with the Palestinian Authority (PA) toward territorial compromise."

"Netanyahu's viability as leader as well as his governing coalition of far-right and ultraorthodox parties that pursued hardline policies on Palestinian and security issues may be in jeopardy," the report said.

"Distrust of Netanyahu's ability to rule has deepened and broadened across the public from its already high levels before the war, and we expect large protests demanding his resignation and new elections," the report said. "A different, more moderate [Israeli] government is a possibility."

Israel began its goal of annihilating Hamas in Gaza after terrorists invaded Israel on Oct. 7 and massacred more than 1,200 Israeli citizens, with 250 others taken hostage.

President Joe Biden, who initially fully supported Israel after the Oct. 7 attack, told MSNBC on Saturday that Netanyahu "must pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost" during the Israel-Hamas war.

In response, Netanyahu said Israel would attack the southern Gaza city of Rafah in pursuit of its ultimate goal of eradicating Hamas.

The ODNI report's comments on Netanyahu are unusual in that spy agencies' unclassified documents rarely offer an analysis of an allied leader's political prospects.

The report also suggested Israel will be unable to wipe out Hamas completely.

"Moreover, Israel probably will face lingering armed resistance from HAMAS for years to come, and the military will struggle to neutralize HAMAS's underground infrastructure, which allows insurgents to hide, regain strength, and surprise Israeli forces," the report said.

Netanyahu, 74, has vowed to stay on until he has led Israel to "total victory" over Hamas.

However, public opinion has turned sharply against him, and large-scale protests calling for his ouster have occurred in Israel, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Netanyahu also is under pressure from Israel's three-member war cabinet, which includes his two major rivals: Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity Party.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's job "may be in jeopardy," and Israel will face armed resistance from Hamas "for years to come," according to a U.S. intelligence report released Monday.
u.s., intelligence, report, israel, hamas, benjamin netanyahu, jeopardy, attack, rafah, joe biden
382
2024-04-12
Tuesday, 12 March 2024 10:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved