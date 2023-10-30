US Intel Programs Received Nearly $100B in FY2023

The U.S. intelligence community received almost $100 billion in funding over the course of Fiscal Year 2023, roughly $10 billion more than the previous year, according to the Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and the Pentagon.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Monday announced that U.S. intelligence organizations received over $70 billion in funding during FY2023.

Congress allocated $71.7 billion towards the National Intelligence Program, more than $3 billion more than the office had requested according to Breaking Defense.

"Congress appropriated an aggregate amount of $71.7 billion to the National Intelligence Program (NIP) for Fiscal Year 2023. This includes supplemental funding," ODNI said in a press release on Monday.

"The Director of National Intelligence (DNI) discloses this amount consistent with 50 U.S.C. 3306(b), not later than 30 days after the end of the fiscal year," it continues.

"Beyond the disclosure of the NIP top-line figure, there will be no other disclosures of currently classified NIP budget information. The only exceptions to the foregoing are for unclassified appropriations."

In a separate announcement, the Defense Department announced that the Military Intelligence Program received $27.9 billion in funding during FY2023.

This brings the total amount appropriated by Congress for the U.S. intelligence budget up to $99.6 billion.