Report: US Dominating Global Weapons Sales

The United States is dominating the global weapons trade, while Russia's place has slipped to a far-distant second place over the past five years, according to a new report.

Data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute shows that from 2018-2022, the United States accounted for 40% of total exports, compared to Russia, which declined from 22% to make up 16% of total exports.

France landed in third place for arms exporters. It was followed by China, whose share remained about the same, and Germany.

Italy, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Spain, and Israel also remained major arms exporters.

The report also showed that from 2018-2022:

With 13 of the top 17 arms importers, the United States sold more than half the weapons, and Australia, Japan, and Saudi Arabia bought the most weapons from the United States.

Russia remained the main supplier for India, the world's leading arms importer. Still, it reduced its purchases of Russian weapons by 37% from 2018-2022, when compared to 2013-2017.

Countries in North America and Europe together accounted for 87% of all arms exports.

France, Germany, Italy, the three largest exporters in Western Europe, supplied 24% of exports.

The U.S. delivered major arms to 103 countries for nearly as many as the next two biggest exporters combined.

Total U.S. exports in 2018–22 were 148% higher than those of Russia, compared with 50% higher in 2013–17.

41% of U.S. arms exports went to the Middle East, down from 49% in 2013–17, partly related to its policies aimed at containing Iranian influence.

Four Middle Eastern countries were among the top 10 importers of U.S. arms, with Saudi Arabia accounting for 19% of U.S. arms exports, Qatar, 6.7%, Kuwait, 4.8%, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 4.4%.

Countries in Asia and Oceania received 32% of total U.S. arms exports, roughly the same as in 2013–17.

Japan accounted for 8.6% of total U.S. arms exports; Australia for 8.4% and South Korea for 6.5%.

Taiwan was the fourth-largest importer of U.S. arms in 2013–17, but the 19th largest in 2018–22. By the end of 2022, however, Taiwan had placed large orders for major U.S. arms, including 66 combat aircraft.

Meanwhile, until recently, Ukraine accounted for less than one-tenth of 1% of global arms, but the global defense industry is starting to feel the effects of the war.

Further, Russia's role in global arms sales will likely continue to decline because it needs to keep its weapons for the war against Ukraine and because of sanctions that reduce its production capabilities, the report notes.