US Warns Americans to Avoid Cuba Protests

The U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, is urging American citizens to avoid large crowds amid reports of "anticipated pro-Cuban regime and anti-U.S. policy protests and rallies."

In a security alert issued Thursday evening, the embassy warned of planned demonstrations throughout the weekend, including a reported protest along the Malecon, a major waterfront promenade in Havana.

U.S. officials advised Americans to steer clear of gathering areas, remain vigilant, and prepare for possible disruptions to travel and daily activities.

"Avoid the demonstration area and areas with high likelihood of protests," the embassy said, also cautioning about heightened police presence and potential traffic interruptions.

The warning comes as tensions between Washington and Havana escalate, with the Trump administration ramping up pressure on Cuba's communist regime amid a deepening economic and humanitarian crisis on the island.

Recent U.S. actions, including an oil blockade, have contributed to widespread blackouts, leaving millions without reliable electricity for extended periods.

The collapse of Cuba's power grid earlier this week plunged much of the country into darkness, exacerbating already severe shortages of food, water, and medical supplies.

President Donald Trump has taken a hard-line stance, signaling that the United States will not tolerate continued instability or anti-American hostility from the regime.

"They're a very weakened nation now," Trump said earlier this week, as his administration explores options to push for political reform in Cuba.

The mounting pressure appears to be fueling unrest both inside and outside the country.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has accused the United States of near-daily threats, while vowing resistance.

At the same time, reports of internal dissent have surfaced, including incidents of protest and even arson targeting government facilities.

Across the region, momentum is also shifting against Havana.

Costa Rica on Wednesday announced it would no longer recognize Cuba's government as legitimate, citing repression and poor living conditions under communist rule.

Other nations in Latin America have taken similar steps, reflecting growing opposition to the regime.

Despite the instability, the State Department continues to emphasize caution for Americans traveling to Cuba, citing both crime concerns and unreliable infrastructure.

For U.S. citizens currently on the island, officials stress the importance of staying informed, avoiding demonstrations, and maintaining situational awareness as conditions remain volatile.

The embassy also encouraged Americans to enroll in its traveler alert system to receive updates as the situation develops.

As protests loom and pressure on the Cuban government intensifies, the alert underscores the increasingly fragile state of the island, and the risks facing Americans caught in the middle.

Reuters contributed to this report.