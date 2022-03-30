×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. capitol | capitol police

Capitol Police Chief: Staff Shortages Delaying Capitol Reopening

Capitol Police Chief: Staff Shortages Delaying Capitol Reopening
The U.S. Capitol. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 30 March 2022 06:41 PM

U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger claimed on Wednesday that staffing shortages in the agency prevent the general population from full access to the Capitol building, which began phased reopening earlier this week, The Hill reported.

Manger suggested to Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., during a House Appropriations Subcommittee hearing that the existence of new positions is the reason for the shortage.

"We don't have the staffing to be at all the posts where we were pre-pandemic. One of the reasons is we have more posts now than we had pre-pandemic because of a number of issues. We are staffing posts that didn't exist two, three years ago," he said.

The police chief, who took credit for the idea of a phased reopening process, referred to the agency as the "choke point" preventing full access to the building due to their staffing issues.

"As we have the staffing, we're going to — we want this facility opened as much as anybody, and I regret that we're the choke point, we're the problem, in terms of getting it reopened fully," Manger said.

"But I do think everybody's onboard that they want to make sure that the safety and security of this campus is what it should be as we reopen," he added.

The Capitol has gone through several closures to the public amid the ongoing pandemic and since the riot in and outside the building on Jan. 6 last year. The most recent restrictions are responses to emergent COVID variants and anti-mandate convoy protests.

The first phase of the reopening plan revealed on Monday allows for school group visits and permits a limited number of tours. The second phase will include a limited reopening of the Capitol Visitor Center and will begin in late May, according to The New York Times.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger claimed on Wednesday that staffing shortages in the agency prevent the general population from full access to the Capitol building, which began phased reopening earlier this week, The Hill reported.
u.s. capitol, capitol police
301
2022-41-30
Wednesday, 30 March 2022 06:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved