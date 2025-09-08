UK Police to Launch Major Drone Force for Trump Trip

Police in Windsor, England, are preparing to launch one of their largest drone operations for President Donald Trump's state visit to Windsor Castle next week.

Thames Valley Police said that 55 drones operated by 74 pilots will be filling the skies above Windsor, the largest operation since King Charles III's coronation in 2023.

"This will be a significant policing operation and we now have access to more drones than during Donald Trump's previous visit in 2019," Inspector Matthew Wilkinson, airspace bronze commander, told reporters at a demonstration in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, on Monday.

"It gives us another string to our bow and we have been preparing for this since the state visit was announced. There will be a 1.5-mile exclusion zone around Windsor Castle and if a member of the public is flying a drone in that zone then they can be arrested," he added.

Each drone can fly up to 400 feet and is expected to fly for 30 minutes at a time. Another drone will take its place to ensure continuous "eye in the sky" coverage, Wilkinson said.

King Charles is hosting Trump and first lady Melania Trump from Sept. 17-19. It's Trump's second state visit as president but first of this administration.

As with his first visit, mass demonstrations are expected. The Stop Trump Coalition is planning demonstrations on Day 1 of his visit in central London with subsequent protests planned near Windsor Castle, according to reports.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said it's committed to ensuring "security and safety" while minimizing "disruption to our communities."

"Residents, business[es] and visitors will see a wide range of visible policing measures being deployed across Windsor. This includes our neighborhood policing teams, armed and unarmed officers, mounted patrols, marine units, drone teams and air support. There will also be a number of tactics that people won't see," according to the statement.