No Charges Filed in Mike Tyson Incident

No charges will be filed against Mike Tyson in connection with a flurry of punches thrown by the former heavyweight champion at a passenger on a JetBlue plane in April.

Tyson nor the man wanted to go to court over it the incident, Stephen Wagstaffe, the San Mateo County, California, district attorney, told TMZ.

The San Francisco Chronicle quoted Wagstaffe as saying: "We have reviewed the police reports of the San Francisco Police Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and have viewed the various videos collected by law enforcement from others on the airplane.

"Our decision is that we will not file any charges against Mr. Tyson based on the circumstances surrounding the confrontation."

Wagstaffe noted the conduct of the other man leading up to the incident on April 20, the interaction between the victim and the retired boxer, and the requests from both led to no charges being filed.

In a video of the incident posted on Twitter, the other passenger is seen standing over Tyson's seat, talking loudly, and waving his arms while the former boxer sits quietly in his seat. Video footage of the altercation made available by TMZ then shows a man, appearing to be Tyson, repeatedly punching the passenger in the face.

Tyson's attorneys, David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld, and Martin A. Sabell said: "We thank San Mateo District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, the San Mateo County Sheriff, and all law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation for their careful, diligent, and professional work.”