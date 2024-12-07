Tyson Sued in UK for $1.59M After Paul Fight

Mike Tyson is facing a $1.59 million lawsuit from Medier, a Cyprus-based company promoting the online casino and betting platform Rabona after allegedly breaching a sponsorship agreement to pursue a separate deal with Netflix to fight Youtuber Jake Paul in November, the Daily Mail reported.

The company alleges that Tyson, 58, and his company, Tyrannic, breached a sponsorship agreement when the high-profile Netflix bout was announced in March. Subsequently, Medier filed a lawsuit in London's High Court in October, alleging the former heavyweight champion of unlawfully abandoning a deal he signed in January 2024.

"The true reason for Mr. Tyson and Tyrannic's hasty and unlawful termination was because Mr. Tyson had agreed [to] a deal, sponsored by Netflix, to fight the influencer Jake Paul," Medier's lawyer wrote in documents released on Friday.

In response, Tyson's counsel responded with the following statement, according to the New York Post: "It is the company's position that Medier, Ltd. materially breached the terms of its license agreement on multiple occasions and in various ways. As such, Tyrannic, LLC was well within its legal and contractual rights to terminate the license agreement for material breach in an effort to mitigate additional reputational harm to the Tyson brand."

Lawsuits aside, Paul went on to defeat Tyson on Nov. 15 in Arlington, Texas.