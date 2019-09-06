Tyler Perry Helping Dorian Victims in the Bahamas

Actor Tyler Perry’s personal seaplane is flying relief supplies to parts of the Bahamas left devastated by Hurricane Dorian, TMZ is reporting.

The plane, based in Nassau, already made two trips on Thursday to the Abaco Islands, according to the celebrity news website. Perry is hoping to send several more shipments to the hardest hit areas.

The supplies include juice, water, diapers, sleeping bags, various hygiene products and other basic necessities.

TMZ noted that on return trips Perry’s plane brought back small children, a pregnant woman and others in need of medical attention.

In a posting on his Instagram account, Perry wrote to the “incredible people of the Bahamas.”

“You’re not only in my heart and my prayers, you’re in my blood,” he said. “God bless you. Stay Bahamas strong.”

And he noted: I will be there to do whatever I can to help you rebuild stronger and better.”