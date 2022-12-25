×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: twitterfiles | surveillance | governmentagencies

Latest 'Twitter Files' Revelation: Many Agencies Surveilled Social Media

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Sunday, 25 December 2022 06:50 PM EST

The FBI serves "as doorman to a vast program of social media surveillance and censorship, encompassing agencies across the federal government," according to the ninth installment of the "Twitter Files" released over the weekend.

Among these agencies included are "the State Department to the Pentagon to the CIA," according to journalist Matt Taibbi, who released the latest files.

He also pointed out that the FBI did not refute the previous claims, which basically asserted that the agency moderates Twitter. The bureau releasing a statement in the past few days saying that "the men and women of the FBI work every day to protect the American public ... It is unfortunate that conspiracy theorists and others are feeding the American public misinformation with the sole purpose of attempting to discredit the agency." 

Taibbi wrote: "The operation is far bigger than the reported 80 members of the Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF), which also facilitates requests from a wide array of smaller actors — from local cops to media to state governments," emphasizing that "Twitter had so much contact with so many agencies that executives lost track." 

"A chief end result," Taibbi noted, "was that thousands of official 'reports' flowed to Twitter from all over, through the FITF and the FBI's San Francisco field office."

Taibbi added that "despite its official remit being ‘Foreign Influence,’ the FITF and the SF FBI office became conduit for mountains of domestic moderation requests."

The journalist stated, "It seemed to strike no one as strange that a ‘Foreign Influence’ task force was forwarding thousands of mostly domestic reports, along with the DHS, about the fringiest material."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The FBI serves "as doorman to a vast program of social media surveillance and censorship, encompassing agencies across the federal government," according to the ninth installment of the "Twitter Files" released over the weekend.
twitterfiles, surveillance, governmentagencies
269
2022-50-25
Sunday, 25 December 2022 06:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved