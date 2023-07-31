×
Tags: twitter | x corp. | lawsuit

Twitter Threatens Suit Against British Nonprofit

By    |   Monday, 31 July 2023 04:57 PM EDT

Twitter, now known as X Corp., is involved in another legal issue by threatening to sue a British research nonprofit, CNBC reported on Monday.

X Corp. sent a letter to the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) alleging that the British nonprofit made "inflammatory, outrageous, and false or misleading assertions about Twitter" and suggested it conspired to "drive advertisers off Twitter by smearing the company and its owner."

The letter came after CCDH published research last month that studied the spreading of hate speech on Twitter since CEO Elon Musk's buyout.

CCDH reported that X Corp. failed to do anything about 99% of hate posted by the subscribers and questioned whether its algorithm boosts "toxic tweets," CNBC reported.

Other CCDH research found that X Corp also failed to act on 89% of anti-Jewish hate speech and 97% of anti-Muslim hate speech on Twitter.

Responding to the threat to sue, Imran Ahmed, the CEO of CCDH, said Musk's actions attempt to "silence honest criticism and independent research."

Ahmed added that "advertisers are fleeing his platform for one clear reason: Elon Musk has supported the proliferation of hate and racism on it, and he doesn't care to stop it. This should be the last time anyone dares to claim Musk is a 'free speech absolutist.'"

An X Corp. spokesperson did not respond to a CNBC request for comment.

X Corp. has been involved in several legal threats recently.

In May, the company sent a letter to Microsoft alleging that it abused its access to Twitter data and used it "for unauthorized uses and purposes," according to CNBC.

X Corp. this month threatened to sue Meta over its new Threads app, alleging "systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property."

In addition, this month X Corp. also filed a lawsuit against the corporate law firm that prevented Musk from backing out of his $44 billion Twitter buyout.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


