Report: World Economic Forum Reverses in Twitter 'Cancel Campaign'

Twitter has been added to a list of social media sites where users can follow the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, after reports it had been left off the list in a "cancel campaign."

According to a report earlier this week from The Dossier writer Jordan Schachtel on Substack, Twitter was initially left off the guide.

It listed U.S.-based sites Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, plus Chinese-owned networks TikTok, Weibo, and WeChat, as places where the forum could be followed when it is held from Jan. 16-20.

But Friday, AsiaMarkets reported that Twitter — under new ownership of billionaire Elon Musk — was added to the top of the WEF list after Zero Hedge reposted Schachtel's article Thursday.

Newsmax has reached out to officials with the World Economic Forum regarding the change.

In his post, Schachtel reported that the WEF appeared to join the "cancel campaign" against Twitter taking place after its purchase by Elon Musk and said the forum was "recommending Chinese state-controlled social media apps" to follow along with the conference.

"That appears to be no accident," Schachtel wrote, adding that "Twitter, which has freed itself from the grasp of the WEF-endorsed censorship-compliant social apps, is no longer included."

He added that the WEF, through founder Klaus Schwab and its partner organization, has a "very cozy relationship" with the Chinese government.

Davos has recently revealed having 40 full-time staffers in its office in China, Schachtel wrote, adding that the WEF holds its "Annual Meeting of the New Champions" in Beijing to foster partnerships between international businesses and the Chinese Communist Party.

Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok, will appear on stage in Davos, at an event called "Tackling Harm in the Digital Era."

Other program events, Schachtel wrote, include the subjects "Why We Need Battery Passports," "Leading The Charge Through Earth's New Normal, featuring Al Gore," "A Living Wage For All," "Enabling An Equitable Transition," and "Beyond The Rainbow: Advancing LGBTQ+ Rights."

CNN will moderate one topic, "Advancing Racial and Ethnic Equity," with Chinese state television to moderate "Decarbonizing Supply Chains."