Taliban Leader Says Twitter Freer Than Meta

A senior leader in the Taliban weighed in on tech giants Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's battle for social media supremacy.

On Monday, senior Taliban leader, Anas Haqqani, gave his opinion on Zuckerberg's Meta, which just launched a new app, Threads, that bares a striking resemblance to Twitter's user interface.

"Twitter," Haqqani says, "has two important advantages over other social media platforms. The first privilege is the freedom of speech. The second privilege is the public nature & credibility of Twitter. Twitter doesn't have an intolerant policy like Meta. Other platforms cannot replace it."

Pushing back on the notion of the government censoring social media during a Monday appearance on "The Reid Out," hosted by Joy Reid, NBC News senior reporter Ben Collins stated, "that some people with unpopular opinions start to think there's a conspiracy as to why they're getting shut down."

"Sometimes, for example, they create these things called the Twitter Files that they launch GOP congressional investigations to find out why these things are happening. But it turns out maybe their opinions are just not something that some people want to listen to. And it's not censorship; it's just, you know, the way it is."

"It's not us, it's you. Sorry right-wingers," Reid said, closing out the interview.

On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Terry Doughty refused an appeal from the Biden administration to stay his temporary injunction blocking various government entities and officials from communicating with social media companies.