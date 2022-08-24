×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: twitter | senate | judiciary | committee | whistleblower | security | spam

Twitter Whistleblower to Meet With Senate Judiciary Sept. 13

a man holds an iphone with a twitter icon on its screen as the application is opening
(Andrew Matthews/AP)

Wednesday, 24 August 2022 04:58 PM EDT

The Senate Judiciary committee will hold a hearing Sept. 13 with Twitter Inc's former security chief Peiter "Mudge" Zatko to discuss allegations from his whistleblower complaint the social media company misled regulators.

Zatko, who accused Twitter of falsely claiming it had a solid security plan and making misleading statements about its defenses against hackers and spam accounts, has already discussed his complaint with staff in the office of Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., this week, said two sources familiar with the situation.

In an 84-page complaint Zatko, a famed hacker widely known as "Mudge," made numerous claims and alleged Twitter prioritized user growth over reducing spam, with executives eligible to win individual bonuses of as much as $10 million tied to increases in daily users, and nothing explicitly for cutting spam, according to documents relayed by congressional investigators.

Twitter has labeled the complaint a "false narrative."

"The Senate Judiciary Committee will investigate this issue further with a full committee hearing this work period, and take further steps as needed to get to the bottom of these alarming allegations," Judiciary Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Republican Ranking Member Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Blumenthal, a Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee and the Judiciary Committee has a keen interest in Big Tech and wrote a letter to Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan.

"According to disclosures and evidence provided by Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko, a highly respected cybersecurity expert who served as Twitter's Security Lead from 2020 to 2022, Twitter executives allegedly failed to address significant security vulnerabilities, neglected the mishandling of personal data, and ignored known privacy risks to users for more than a decade," the letter read.

Blumenthal called for an Federal Trade Commission investigation in the letter.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Senate Judiciary committee will hold a hearing Sept. 13 with Twitter Inc's former security chief Peiter "Mudge" Zatko to discuss allegations from his whistleblower complaint the social media company misled regulators.
twitter, senate, judiciary, committee, whistleblower, security, spam
287
2022-58-24
Wednesday, 24 August 2022 04:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved