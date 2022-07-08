Jason Miller: Musk Bid to Drop Twitter Deal Exposes Company's 'Rotting' Culture

Elon Musk's decision to back out of his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter "comes as no surprise to those of us who predicted the implosion for months" and further exposes "the incurable, rotting, politically discriminatory culture inside the Blue Bird," GETTR CEO and former top Trump aide Jason Miller said Friday.

Twitter said it plans to pursue legal action against Musk "to enforce the merger agreement."

"We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery," chairman Bret Taylor tweeted.

Musk in an SEC filing Friday said the social media company had not met its contractual obligations and that it was likely undercounting the number of "bot" accounts on its platform. He said Twitter's firing of two top executives also breached the merger agreement, as did certain employee layoffs and hiring freezes.

Miller said it's time for Twitter users to "declare their independence from Big Tech and seek out free speech alternatives like GETTR, where all users are treated equally, where the Twitter practices of shadowbanning and manipulating algorithms are prohibited, and where your political voice will never be censored."

Twitter's culture is "broken and cannot be fixed," he added.

"Let's not forget the freakout by Twitter employees at Musk's takeover that was so severe the company had to put safeguards in place to prevent engineers from sabotaging the platform. Or the leaked videos of Twitter employees personally mocking Musk, and other employees joyously exclaiming, 'we're commie ...' Other Twitter employees personally attacked Musk as being an ideological extremist who would empower disinformation, despite the fact he's consistently voted Democratic," Miller said.

"And Musk's supposed sin? He promised he would restore additional free speech rights on the platform. These are not the actions of a company concerned with free speech."