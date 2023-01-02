Twitter Sued for Not Paying Rent at San Francisco HQ

Twitter is facing a lawsuit after failing to pay its rent to the company's headquarters in San Francisco. The social media platform owes $136,260 in unpaid rent; the suit was filed Thursday by Columbia Property Trust.

Twitter's San Francisco headquarters has been cutting costs following Elon Musk's purchase and takeover. According to a report, the failure to pay rent was first alleged in early December.

Musk had wanted to renegotiate Twitter's lease in the wake of mass layoffs.

Staffers, including cleaning and security services, lost their jobs in the San Francisco and New York offices. Musk reportedly condensed Twitter's headquarters from four floors to two. As a result of the absence of janitorial staff, some employees have brought their own toilet paper. The newly condensed space has reportedly caused smells of food and body odor to set in.

Similar actions have taken place in the Sacramento office, while the office in Seattle has been closed. More layoffs are expected with Musk, who finalized his purchase in October for $44 billion.