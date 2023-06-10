Twitter Is Refusing to Pay Its Google Cloud Bills- Platformer

Twitter has refused to pay its Google Cloud bills as its contract comes up for renewal this month, which could result in the social media company's trust and safety teams being crippled, Platformer reported on Saturday.

The report comes less than two weeks after a former public relations firm for Twitter sued the social media company, saying it has not paid its bills since Elon Musk’s $44 billion buyout.

Joele Frank said Twitter owes $830,498, comprising six unpaid invoices, plus costs for a subpoena in Twitter’s lawsuit to force Musk to complete the buyout after he tried to back out.

The public relations firm said Twitter ended its contract on Nov. 16, three weeks after the buyout closed, and no longer communicates about its payment demand beyond an automated pledge to “get started processing it right away.”

Twitter, also known as X Corp, no longer has a media relations office. It responded to a request for comment on the lawsuit with a poop emoji. A lawyer for Musk copied on that request did not immediately respond to it.