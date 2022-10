Twitter suspended Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, hours after the rapper posted he was going "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," Ye's now hidden tweet read, according to Buzzfeed. "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jews also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

On Sunday, a spokesperson for Twitter told Buzzfeed that Ye's "account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter's policies."