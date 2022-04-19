Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey: CNN Created 'Conflict' to Film During Ferguson Riots

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey on Monday accused CNN of creating "conflict" during the Ferguson, Missouri riots so that the cable news network could film it.

In 2014, racially charged protests flared in Ferguson following the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black teenager by a police officer.

In a Twitter string Monday, former Miss Iraq Sarah Idan said that she knew from covering events in her home country that "even CNN sometimes [sells] false news."

"People need to understand every media is prone to either mistakes or deliberate corruption. Do your own investigation before believing what they're selling you," Idan tweeted.

Dorsey, Twitter's former CEO, seemed to agree with Sarah.

"I know this from being on the streets of Ferguson during the protests and watching them try to create conflict and film it causing the protestors to chant 'f**k CNN,'" Dorsey tweeted.

At the time of the Ferguson protests, Fox News media reporter Howard Kurtz accused some media members of "grandstanding."

"All the agitators want the exposure," Kurtz said on the Fox News Channel in 2014.

"They see the bright lights, they see the correspondents are making a name for themselves, they're openly siding with the protesters."

Kurtz said he was especially surprised at CNN's Jake Tapper, who challenged the tactics of the police in the middle of a protest, saying, "There is nothing going on on this street right now that merits this scene out of Bagram. Nothing."

Monday's Twitter string began when CNN chief media Brian Stelter shared a Washington Post story that Fox News host Tucker Carlson was "selling doubt."

"And you all are selling hope?" Dorsey tweeted in response to Stelter.

Democrat pollster Elizabeth Spiers defended Stelter, sparking the exchange that eventually led to Dorsey's accusation about CNN and Ferguson.

"They're selling truth, which is hope-agnostic," Spiers tweeted. "It's supposed to inform you, not make you feel some kind of way."

Newsmax Foreign Correspondent Alex Salvi shared Stelter's tweet and added that Dorsey was "defending Tucker Carlson."

"not defending a thing. holding up a mirror," Dorsey responded.