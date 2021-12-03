Bette Midler Claims Trump Intentionally Tried to Infect Biden Last Year

Singer Bette Midler called on authorities to arrest former President Donald Trump for "attempted murder" on Friday, claiming Trump intentionally tried to infect Joe Biden with COVID-19 during a presidential debate last year by "turning up too late to be tested, knowing full well he was positive."

"#DonaldTrump should be arrested for attempted murder," Midler wrote on Twitter. "He tried to infect & kill #JoeBiden at the debate; by turning up too late to be tested, knowing full well he was positive; then screeched, sputtered, spit, and foamed at the mouth, hoping to infect Joe. He IS the devil."

The accusations by Midler appear to derive from a new book by Mark Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff, which states Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before the first televised debate with Biden in September 2020, according to Breitbart.

The book, entitled "The Chief's Chief," claims that after Trump tested positive, he took another test that showed up negative, leading staff to believe his first test was a false positive. The memoir of Meadows' experience in the Trump White House will be published next week, The Guardian reported.

"The story of me having COVID prior to, or during, the first debate is Fake News," Trump said in a statement this week, per Insider. "In fact, a test revealed that I did not have COVID prior to the debate."

As reported by Breitbart, Midler had used Twitter to disparage and apparently encourage a physical attack on Trump but was not reprimanded by the social media platform for it.

"I have to say this to #VicePresidentBiden, who is much more conservative than I 'Sir, on Tuesday night you will be going toe to toe with a stupid, but wily street fighter,'" Midler said on Twitter before the September debates last year. "My advice is 'KICK HIM IN THE NUTS!' And then do it again for the 200,000 people he murdered!"