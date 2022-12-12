Twitter Files 5: 'Activist Employees' Forced 'Deplatforming' of Trump

The fifth edition of the "Twitter files" released Monday by journalist Bari Weiss details the inner chaos at Twitter over the ultimate blocking of then-President Donald Trump's account Jan. 8, 2021.

The revelations include those at Twitter who objected to the claim of a few malign operatives that the president's tweets were "incitement" of violence and a pressure campaign from a small group inside Twitter complaining to then-CEO Jack Dorsey about why Trump had not yet been blocked.

"Under pressure from hundreds of activist employees, Twitter deplatforms Trump, a sitting US President, even though they themselves acknowledge that he didn't violate the rules," CEO Elon Musk tweeted Monday in a synopsis of the latest batch of Twitter revelations.

Weiss, who also authored a past episode in the exposé, noted the reporting is focused not to accuse Twitter of wrongdoing, but to point out those individuals at Twitter who were in the wrong, forcing the censorship of the U.S. president and ostensibly proudly wield a historic level of power.

"42. From the outset, our goal in investigating this story was to discover and document the steps leading up to the banning of Trump and to put that choice into context," Weiss tweeted in the conclusion of the fifth edition.

"43. Ultimately, the concerns about Twitter's efforts to censor news about Hunter Biden's laptop, blacklist disfavored views, and ban a president aren't about the past choices of executives in a social media company," she continued.

"44. They're about the power of a handful of people at a private company to influence the public discourse and democracy," she added.

The most notably revelations detailed how Dorsey first sought to explain to Twitter employees why Trump was not banned — because there were even Twitter employees who knew Trump's tweets did not amount to an incitement to violence.

"29. Two hours later, Twitter executives host a 30-minute all-staff meeting," Weiss tweeted about the inner Twitter turmoil at around noon local time Jan. 8, 2021. "Jack Dorsey and Vijaya Gadde answer staff questions as to why Trump wasn't banned yet. But they make some employees angrier."

Yoel Roth, a central figure in the scheme to deplatform the sitting president, held personal and political animus against Trump. Messages from him kept the pressure on to make the move, Weiss reported.

Weiss' reporting detailed Twitter's lack of action to ban clear incitement to violence actions on the platform by other world leaders.

"25. But Twitter executives did ban Trump, even though key staffers said that Trump had not incited violence — not even in a 'coded' way," Weiss wrote.

"26. Less than 90 minutes after Twitter employees had determined that Trump's tweets were not in violation of Twitter policy, Vijaya Gadde — Twitter's head of Legal, Policy, and Trust —asked whether it could, in fact, be 'coded incitement to further violence,'" she continued.

The work of the few did have opposition against the censorship of the president, Weiss reported.

"7. There were dissenters inside Twitter," Weiss wrote, setting up the chronology of Jan. 8 events inside Twitter. "'Maybe because I am from China,' said one employee on January 7, 'I deeply understand how censorship can destroy the public conversation,'" Weiss wrote.

That "minority" opinion did not prevail in the days and hours leading up to the ban, though, as activist employees pressured the executives to block Trump's speech to Americans as the sitting president, according to Weiss.

"11. In the early afternoon of January 8, The Washington Post published an open letter signed by over 300 Twitter employees to CEO Jack Dorsey demanding Trump's ban," Weiss wrote. "'We must examine Twitter's complicity in what President-Elect Biden has rightly termed insurrection.'"

There were cheers among the activists inside Twitter after he was banned, even suggesting it was a bold move that changed American history of the freedom of speech.

"34. And congratulatory: 'big props to whoever in trust and safety is sitting there whack-a-mole-ing these trump accounts,'" Weiss wrote. The anti-Trump Roth was the head of Trust and Safety.

Weiss finished up noting how world leaders in France and Germany were concerned about Twitter censoring the American president, and even jailed Vladimir Putin critic Alex Navalny in Russia.

Twitter readers noted the historical irony of Twitter's lack of concern for the First Amendment, while Germans and Russians were defending the right to free speech.

Weiss then teased the upcoming "Twitter Files" edition about how Twitter banned Trump then moved to suppress speech about the COVID-19 pandemic.