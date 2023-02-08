Former Twitter Exec: Hunter Biden Story Did Not Violate Platform Policies

A former Twitter executive admitted that the New York Post's October 2020 story about Hunter Biden's laptop did not violate any of the social media platform's policies.

Yoel Roth, Twitter's former head of Trust and Safety, was among three former company executives appearing before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Wednesday.

The panel is probing censorship of conservative content and the company's decision, in the weeks before the 2020 election, initially to block from Twitter a Post article about the contents of a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden.

"Former Twitter exec Yoel Roth admits the @nypost's Hunter Biden's laptop story didn't violate any of Twitter's policies. Yet Twitter censored the story anyway," the Oversight committee tweeted.

"@RepAndyBiggsAZ calls out this election interference."

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., questioned Roth about Twitter's actions on the day the Post published its story about Hunter Biden's laptop.

Billionaire Elon Musk bought Twitter in October and, through internal documents released as the "Twitter Files," exposed how the company's previous management worked with the Biden administration to censor conservative content.

The Post's first laptop article revealed that an executive at the Ukrainian energy company Burisma emailed Hunter in 2015 to thank him for the "opportunity to meet your father" — contradicting President Joe Biden's claims that he'd "never spoken" with his son about "his overseas business dealings." The president also said, "I have never discussed, with my son or my brother or with anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses," the Post reported.