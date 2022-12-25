×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: twitter | elonmusk | twitterfiles | fbi | dod

Musk: All 'Conspiracy' Theories About Twitter Turning 'Out To Be True'

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Sunday, 25 December 2022 05:41 PM EST

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk, during an appearance on the "All-in" podcast on Saturday, said that all the conspiracy theories about his new company are turning out to be true.

"To be totally frank," Musk said, "almost every conspiracy theory that people had about Twitter turned out to be true.

"Is there a conspiracy theory about Twitter that didn't turn out to be true?" Musk asked. "So far, they've all turned out to be true and if not more true than people thought."

When asked during his appearance if there was any "part of the files that really shocked you," Musk replied, the "FBI stuff is pretty intense."

Musk's comments follow after the drop of the dubbed "Twitter Files," which were first released in a thread by journalist Matt Taibbi on Dec. 2. The overall theme of the files included revelatory reports of government collusion attempts to control narratives and suppress speech.

So far, eight parts of the files have been dropped. The most recent of which, reported on by journalist Lee Fang, revealed "how Twitter quietly aided the Pentagon's covert online psyop campaign."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk, during an appearance on the "All-in" podcast on Saturday, said that all the conspiracy theories about his new company are turning out to be true.
twitter, elonmusk, twitterfiles, fbi, dod
187
2022-41-25
Sunday, 25 December 2022 05:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved