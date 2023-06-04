Musk Changes Twitter Pronouns to 'Handsome/Brilliant'

Outgoing Twitter CEO Elon Musk changed the description on his bio to "handsome/brilliant," apparently to mock woke activists who like to put their preferred pronouns there.

Musk once boldly mocked what Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis called the "pronoun olympics" as saying his preferred pronouns are "prosecute/Fauci," an homage to his Twitter Files releases that exposed unprecedented coordination between the government and social media giant, using the FBI as the umbilical cord through the "belly button."

Liberal activists pushing gender dysphoria ideology have been increasingly using pronouns to express how they wanted to be addressed with respect to how they identify, including she/her, he/him, they/them, etc.

Musk had been under fire for Twitter restricting The Daily Wire's "What Is A Woman?" documentary, but Musk reversed course and shared it widely from his profile, saying "every parent should watch this."

Documentarian Matt Walsh used Musk's pronouns "handsome/brilliant" in the program.

"You don't get your own pronouns, just like you don't get your own prepositions or your own adjectives," Walsh tells Dr. Phil in the documentary. "You know, it's like if I were to tell you my adjectives are handsome and brilliant, and no matter whatever you're talking about me, you have to describe me as handsome and brilliant because that's how identify.

"This is one of the problems with the left-wing gender ideology: Is that no one who espouses it can even tell you what these words mean," he continued. "Like, what is a woman? Can you tell me what a woman is?"

That same question was posed to the most recently elevated Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was asked by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., to define a woman.

Jackson said she's not a doctor and could not do it, leaving Blackburn incredulous.

Related Stories: