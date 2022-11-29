×
Tags: twitter | elon musk | misinformation policy

Twitter Stops Enforcing COVID Misinformation Policy

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 29 November 2022 12:29 PM EST

Twitter will no longer enforce its COVID-19 misinformation policy, the platform posted on a note to its website.

"Effective November 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misleading information policy," stated the note, which was on a page of Twitter's website outlining its COVID misinformation policy.

The decision is the latest in a series of changes on Twitter since it was taken over by Elon Musk, Axios reported.

Twitter made a decision in 2020 to crack down on what it considered coronavirus misinformation, including deleting tweets that spread unproven treatments for COVID and cast doubt on the effectiveness of quarantines.

Last year Twitter announced that it would label tweets with potentially misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines and introduce a system that could lead to permanent suspension of the account.

In fact, Twitter suspended more than 11,000 accounts for violating its COVID misinformation policy and removed more than 100,000 pieces of content that did so between January 2020 and September 2022.

Last week Musk announced that he would begin a "general amnesty" for those suspended from Twitter that have "not broken the law" or engaged in "egregious spam," although he did not specify which banned users might be affected by the amnesty, which is slated to begin this week.

That announcement came after Musk reinstated the accounts of prominent users, such as former President Donald Trump and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

However, Musk has said he would not reinstate the account of far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Musk himself used Twitter in the early days of the pandemic to downplay the magnitude of the crisis and declare frustration with how it had been handled, according to CNN.

He repeatedly urged that stay-at-home policies be stopped, despite the insistence of public health officials at the time that social distancing was necessary to avoid a wave of infections that could overwhelm hospitals.

Meanwhile, a Meta spokesperson told Axios that Facebook and Instagram's COVID misinformation policies remain in place, with the company having asked its independent oversight board to review them.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
