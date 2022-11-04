Twitter Sued by Employees for Mass Layoffs Without Enough Notice

Twitter employees have sued the social media giant, claiming the company is in violation of federal and California law by planning to eliminate about 3,700 jobs without enough notice.

Bloomberg reported the class-action lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court in San Francisco.

Twitter plans on slashing its workforce starting on Friday.

The Washington Post reported Elon Musk, now Twitter CEO, recently revealed the plans in an email.

"Team, in an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," Musk stated. "We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company's success moving forward."

But Bloomberg noted the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification [WARN] Act prevents large companies from making mass layoffs without at least 60 days of advance notice.

The lawsuit seeks a court order requiring Twitter to abide by the WARN Act and restricting the company from asking workers to sign papers that could relinquish their right to participate in a lawsuit.

"We filed this lawsuit tonight in an attempt the make sure that employees are aware that they should not sign away their rights and that they have an avenue for pursuing their rights," Shannon Liss-Riordan, the attorney who filed Thursday's complaint, said.

In June, Liss-Riordan had filed a lawsuit against Musk's Tesla Inc. when the electric-car maker announced layoffs of about 10% of its workforce.

Tesla ended up winning a ruling from a federal judge in Austin. The company's workers had to pursue their claims in closed-door arbitration, Bloomberg noted.

Musk had described that lawsuit as "trivial."