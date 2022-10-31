×
Tags: twitter | elon musk | chris murphy | saudi arabia

Saudi Arabians Target for National Security Review Over Twitter

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 31 October 2022 03:34 PM EDT

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., met with the Committee on Foreign Investment to investigate Saudi Arabian Twitter investors just days after Elon Musk attained control of the platform.

"Today I am requesting the Committee on Foreign Investment — which reviews acquisitions of U.S. business by foreign buyers — to conduct an investigation into the national security implications of Saudi Arabia's purchase of Twitter," Murphy wrote in a tweet.

The Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud released a statement on behalf of Kingdom Holding Company, announcing its sizable investment in Twitter with a combined 34,948,975 shares valued at $1.89 billion.

"KHC & PO are jointly the second largest investor after Elon Musk," wrote the prince, who used the acronym "PO" to denote himself.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, operated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, owns 16.9% of KHC.

Murphy wrote, "We should be concerned that the Saudis, who have a clear interest in repressing political speech and impacting U.S. politics, are now the second largest owner of a major social media platform."

He added, "If this deal goes through, two of the most important U.S. social media platforms will be owned, in whole or in part, by China [TikTok] and Saudi Arabia [Twitter]."

Twitter users later generated context, which was appended to Murphy's tweet, linking to a Reuters report and noting:

"Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Company and Prince Alwaleed bin Talal have not 'purchased' Twitter. Their existing investments from 2011 and 2015 are being rolled over as part of Musk's takeover of Twitter."


