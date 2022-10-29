Ex Twitter CEO Dorsey Beta Testing New Decentralized Social Media App

Even as billionaire Elon Musk takes the reigns of social media giant Twitter, the company's co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey is starting to test a new decentralized application that puts control in the hands of "multiple sites" instead of just one.

"The next step is to start testing the protocol," Bluesky, the company originally funded by Twitter while Dorsey was there, said in a blog Oct. 18. "Distributed protocol development is a tricky process. It requires coordination from many parties once a network is deployed, so we're going to start in private beta to iron out issues. As we beta test, we'll continue to iterate on the protocol specs and share details about how it works. When it's ready, we'll move to the open beta."

Yahoo Finance reported this week that the code for the new app "will allow user account data to be moved from platform to platform," allowing users to use their account to log into multiple social media platforms using the new code.

The innovation will also keep users' data private from the owners of those applications and platforms, according to the report.

"It will allow [Twitter] to access and contribute to a much larger corpus of public conversation, focus our efforts on building open recommendation algorithms which promote healthy conversation, and will force us to be far more innovative than in the past," The Verge reported Dorsey saying in 2019.

Bluesky put Dorsey, who quit running Twitter in 2021 and stepped down from its board in May, on its board in February. He joined board member Jeremie Miller, who invented instant messaging technology, Reuters reported at the time.

The news of the new technology testing comes at the same time Musk officially closed his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter and take control of the now private company on Thursday.

A day later, Musk fired top company executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and policy executive Vijaya Gadde, in addition to general counsel Sean Edgett, CNN reported Friday.

Musk said he bought the company to restore free speech on the platform and said that he will create a Content Moderation Council for the organization, which, after it convenes, may reinstate "banned" users, including former President Donald Trump.

"This is not a way to make money," CNN reported Musk saying in an on-stage interview shortly after making an offer to buy Twitter. "My strong intuitive sense is that having a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilization."