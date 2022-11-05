Former Twitter CEO Apologizes to Staff After Massive Layoffs

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey on Saturday apologized to company staff for growing the social media giant "too quickly" a day after roughly half of the company's 7,500 employees were fired by new owner Elon Musk.

"I realize many are angry with me," wrote Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter in 2006 and stepped down as CEO last year.

"I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that," he said on Twitter.

Many Twitter employees had been waiting for their former boss, a charismatic and influential figure in Silicon Valley, to react after Musk, the world's richest man, took control of the platform a week ago in a contentious deal.

Dorsey had endorsed the takeover by Musk, calling it "the right path" in a Twitter post in April.

"Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient," Dorsey wrote Saturday. "They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment."

Dorsey left the Twitter board of directors earlier this spring, but remains an indirect shareholder in the company.

Musk completed his mammoth $44 billion acquisition late last week and quickly set about dissolving its board and firing its chief executive and top managers.

"I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter," Dorsey tweeted. "I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment ... or ever ... and I understand."