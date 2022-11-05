×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: twitter | ceo | layoffs | musk

Former Twitter CEO Apologizes to Staff After Massive Layoffs

Former Twitter CEO Apologizes to Staff After Massive Layoffs
Jack Dorsey creator, co-founder, and chair of Twitter and co-founder & CEO of Square speaks on stage at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention, a crypto-currency conference held at the Mana Convention Center in Wynwood on June 4, 2021, in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty)

Saturday, 05 November 2022 05:25 PM EDT

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey on Saturday apologized to company staff for growing the social media giant "too quickly" a day after roughly half of the company's 7,500 employees were fired by new owner Elon Musk.

"I realize many are angry with me," wrote Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter in 2006 and stepped down as CEO last year.

"I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that," he said on Twitter.

Many Twitter employees had been waiting for their former boss, a charismatic and influential figure in Silicon Valley, to react after Musk, the world's richest man, took control of the platform a week ago in a contentious deal.

Dorsey had endorsed the takeover by Musk, calling it "the right path" in a Twitter post in April.

"Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient," Dorsey wrote Saturday. "They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment."

Dorsey left the Twitter board of directors earlier this spring, but remains an indirect shareholder in the company.

Musk completed his mammoth $44 billion acquisition late last week and quickly set about dissolving its board and firing its chief executive and top managers.

"I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter," Dorsey tweeted. "I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment ... or ever ... and I understand."

© AFP 2022


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey on Saturday apologized to company staff for growing the social media giant "too quickly" a day after roughly half of the company's 7,500 employees were fired by new owner Elon Musk.
twitter, ceo, layoffs, musk
241
2022-25-05
Saturday, 05 November 2022 05:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved