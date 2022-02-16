×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: twitter | censorship | defiant ls | conservative

Citing a 'Ban Evasion' Violation, Twitter Suspended Account of Defiant Ls

Twitter
An illustration of a Twitter logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen with a computer keyboard in the background. (Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 16 February 2022 05:25 PM

Citing a ''ban evasion'' violation, Twitter suspended the popular anonymous account known as Defiant Ls on Tuesday.

Known for posting screenshots that highlight alleged liberal hypocrisy, the account had more than 350,000 followers at the time of its suspension, The Post Millennial reports.

After being restored on the service Wednesday afternoon, its number of followers had risen to over 435,000.

Twitter user Eliza contacted the person responsible for the account for details about the suspension and shared the response.

"Hey Twitter, so about an hour ago my account @DefiantLs was suspended," the account holder wrote.

"The word currently is 'ban evasion' though I've never had an account suspended so I've never had a ban to evade. Regardless, I've appealed the suspension and will keep everyone updated. Until then, I can be found at Instagram @defiant.ls and also on GETTR at @defiantls ha. Thanks for all the support and kind words. I hope to chat with you all again soon. Have a drink and keeping honking <3 DefiantLs."

Supporters of the account quickly adopted the #FreeDefiantLs hashtag to protest Twitter's decision, with some users posting the final tweet the account allegedly had in its drafts before the suspension.

One user who goes by the handle The Honking will Continue Until Freedom Improves said, "They can shut down @DefiantLs, but they can't stop us from pointing out the hypocrisy."

Newsmax personality Benny Johnson posted to the thread, showing a screenshot of a Hillary Clinton tweet side by side with a New York Post tweet.

Clinton's tweet read, ''Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank." The Post's read, "Clinton campaign paid tech workers to dig up Trump-Russia connections: Report." Johnson wrote, "This is the tweet that got @DefiantLs Epstein'd."

Twitter has received much backlash for its alleged censorship of conservative voices because of the high-profile suspensions the platform has imposed so far this year.

Daily Wire podcaster Matt Walsh was suspended last month over tweets about transgenderism, and The Post Millennial's Katie Daviscourt was suspended after expressing support for the anti-mandate protest by truckers in Canada.

The social media giant has also previously suspended former President Donald Trump and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Citing a "ban evasion" violation, Twitter suspended the popular anonymous account known as Defiant Ls on Tuesday. It was restored Wednesday afternoon.
twitter, censorship, defiant ls, conservative
372
2022-25-16
Wednesday, 16 February 2022 05:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved