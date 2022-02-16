Citing a 'Ban Evasion' Violation, Twitter Suspended Account of Defiant Ls

Citing a ''ban evasion'' violation, Twitter suspended the popular anonymous account known as Defiant Ls on Tuesday.

Known for posting screenshots that highlight alleged liberal hypocrisy, the account had more than 350,000 followers at the time of its suspension, The Post Millennial reports.

After being restored on the service Wednesday afternoon, its number of followers had risen to over 435,000.

Twitter user Eliza contacted the person responsible for the account for details about the suspension and shared the response.

"Hey Twitter, so about an hour ago my account @DefiantLs was suspended," the account holder wrote.

"The word currently is 'ban evasion' though I've never had an account suspended so I've never had a ban to evade. Regardless, I've appealed the suspension and will keep everyone updated. Until then, I can be found at Instagram @defiant.ls and also on GETTR at @defiantls ha. Thanks for all the support and kind words. I hope to chat with you all again soon. Have a drink and keeping honking <3 DefiantLs."

Supporters of the account quickly adopted the #FreeDefiantLs hashtag to protest Twitter's decision, with some users posting the final tweet the account allegedly had in its drafts before the suspension.

One user who goes by the handle The Honking will Continue Until Freedom Improves said, "They can shut down @DefiantLs, but they can't stop us from pointing out the hypocrisy."

Newsmax personality Benny Johnson posted to the thread, showing a screenshot of a Hillary Clinton tweet side by side with a New York Post tweet.

Clinton's tweet read, ''Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank." The Post's read, "Clinton campaign paid tech workers to dig up Trump-Russia connections: Report." Johnson wrote, "This is the tweet that got @DefiantLs Epstein'd."

Twitter has received much backlash for its alleged censorship of conservative voices because of the high-profile suspensions the platform has imposed so far this year.

Daily Wire podcaster Matt Walsh was suspended last month over tweets about transgenderism, and The Post Millennial's Katie Daviscourt was suspended after expressing support for the anti-mandate protest by truckers in Canada.

The social media giant has also previously suspended former President Donald Trump and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.