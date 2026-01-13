Turning Point Action Backs Donalds for Florida Gov.

Turning Point Action, the political advocacy arm of Turning Point USA, has formally endorsed Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., in the 2026 Florida gubernatorial race, giving the front-runner another major boost as he solidifies his hold on the race.

The endorsement aligns Donalds, who also has the support of President Donald Trump, with one of the most influential grassroots conservative organizations in the country, reinforcing his campaign's focus on conservative governance, economic opportunity, and America First policies.

Turning Point Action has been a key player in mobilizing conservative voters nationwide, particularly young Republicans.

Donalds, a Naples congressman and Trump ally, said the endorsement is personally meaningful. He invoked the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who backed him a few months before he was shot to death this past September.

"It's an honor to have Turning Point Action's endorsement," Donalds said in a statement. "Charlie Kirk's legacy lives on through his organization, and I am grateful to have their support in my race for governor."

Donalds declared his candidacy in February 2025 to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Kirk endorsed Donalds weeks later, saying, "We're behind you 100%," in a podcast interview with the lawmaker.

Donalds has outraised other declared Republican candidates by a wide margin, raising more than $40 million, underscoring his early dominance in fundraising.

Recent polling shows Donalds holding a commanding lead in the GOP primary.

In a survey of likely Republican primary voters conducted in early January, Donalds led all tested ballot matchups, drawing roughly 47% support to just 5% for Azoria CEO James Fishback and 4% for former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner.

Another Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll found that when voters were informed of Donalds' endorsement by Trump, his lead expanded dramatically in head-to-head matchups against rivals such as Jay Collins and others.

Trump endorsed Donalds days before his formal announcement, saying that the three-term congressman would have his "complete and total endorsement" if he chose to run.

The Republican primary is scheduled for Aug. 18, and the general election on Nov. 3.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.