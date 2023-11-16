×
US: Turkey Open to Sweden Into NATO in 2 Weeks

Thursday, 16 November 2023 11:52 AM EST

Turkey is "very interested" in depositing the instrument of ratification for Sweden's accession to NATO during a ministerial meeting in two weeks, but the timeline remains up to Turkey, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Thursday.

Foreign ministers from the alliance will meet in Brussels on Nov. 28-29 and Turkey's parliament has begun debating the instrument giving Turkey's approval, which is needed for Sweden to become a member.

"It's up to (Turkey) whether their system will produce the consent in that time frame, but we're continuing to speak with them about that," said the U.S. official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

