Tags: turkey | president | erdogan | uae | israel | palestine

Erdogan, UAE Leader Discuss Israel-Palestine Tensions

Thursday, 12 October 2023 10:05 AM EDT

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the conflict between Israeli and Palestinian forces with Emirati counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed in a call on Thursday, Turkey's presidency said.

"During the call, President Erdogan stated that ending the tensions between Israel-Palestine will be possible through the positive steps that the international community, namely regional countries, will take," the presidency said on social messaging platform X.

Ankara has offered to mediate the conflict, while a senior Turkish official said on Wednesday that Turkey was holding talks with the Palestinian militant group Hamas on securing the release of civilian prisoners. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


