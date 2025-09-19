Christian Pastor Turek Says Kirk 'Didn't Suffer' After Being Shot in the Neck

Charlie Kirk “didn’t suffer” after being shot in the neck on Sept. 10, his Christian mentor, Frank Turek, said earlier this week.

Turek made the statement during a podcast detailing the harrowing effort to save Kirk’s life following the shooting at Utah Valley University.

In the video, posted to YouTube, Turek said he heard a shot then, “out of the corner of my eye, I see Charlie go back. And, so, I start to go toward Charlie, and I see that the security guys are already there. So, then I duck, thinking, ‘Okay, maybe there’s other shots coming.'

He continued: “I know the security guys are already taking him out. And so, I’m running with them toward the car … If you lost a son, what would you do? I got into the car. Because if there was any way that I could save him, I had to do something. I couldn’t just, “You guys take him, you guys got it!”

Charlie was “laid out in front, right in front of me,” said Turek.

“And Charlie’s so tall, we can’t close the door. We drove four miles … all the way to the hospital with the door open. To this day, I don’t know how Brian stayed in the car, cause we’re just, “Go, go, go, go, go!”

Turek said they tried to stop the bleeding, “And I’m yelling, “Come on, Charlie! Come on, come on!” … And the security team … they’re calmly, but they’re swiftly doing exactly what they’re trained to do. Rick starts praying out loud, I’m praying out loud.

“We’re cutting through intersections, you know, just beeping the horn …and I go, “We gotta start CPR!” So, I try and start that.”

That’s when he noticed that Charlie “wasn’t there,” he said.

“His eyes were fixed. He wasn’t looking at me, he was looking past me right into eternity. He was with Jesus already. He was killed instantly and felt absolutely no pain. That’s what I was told later. But, of course, we had to try. And, by the way, there was nothing any of us could do about it … so, if that’s any comfort, Charlie didn’t suffer, he was with Jesus. Absent with the body, present with the Lord.”