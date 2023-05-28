Gabbard on Memorial Day: War Is a 'Last Resort'

Speaking ahead of Memorial Day on Monday while reflecting on her time in the military, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said war should be a "last resort."

Gabbard said, "I've served as a soldier now for over 20 years. Back in 2005, I was deployed to Iraq and serving in a medical unit where every single day I was confronted with the high human cost of war. I'll never forget those who I served with, those who gave their lives in service to our country. I'll never forget my friends who are still serving in harm's way today.

"So nothing angers me more than to see the hypocrisy that's rolled out every year around Memorial Day by warmongering politicians and media pundits who pretend to have respect and empathy for those who pay the ultimate price in service to our country, to the Gold Star families who are left behind, while at the very same time, continuing to advocate for more military adventures: the new Cold War, new nuclear arms race.

"The way to honor our troops who sacrificed their lives for our country," she continued, "is to work to prevent unnecessary, costly wars that will result in the deaths of many more of our brothers and sisters in uniform. ... Memorial Day is a time to honor and remember those who gave all, those who made that ultimate sacrifice, and to remember that war should only be waged as a very last resort to keep the American people safe."